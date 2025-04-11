Ambedkar was insulted by Congress, BJP restored his honour: Arjun Meghwal

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, on Friday, accused the Congress of repeatedly insulting the creator of the Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has respected and honoured B.R. Ambedkar through several decisions, Union Minister Meghwal said.

He appealed to the BJP workers to counter the false narrative spread by the opposition parties about Ambedkar, the Constitution and the BJP, and to convey the truth to everyone.

The Minister was speaking at the Babasaheb Ambedkar 'Samman Abhiyan' workshop organised by the Maharashtra BJP unit.

Union Minister Meghwal said that BJP has shown its respect towards B.R. Ambedkar through many activities, including Bharat Ratna award, Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra, Panchatirtha, Deekshabhoomi Vikas and installing an oil painting of Ambedkar in the Parliament's Central Hall.

"Congress always hated Ambedkar. From defeating Ambedkar in the elections to working in the Constituent Assembly, Congress did not allow Ambedkar to make the necessary provisions in the Constitution for the upliftment of all Backward Classes and all-round development," he added.

The State BJP Working President Ravindran Chavan said that by creating the Constitution, Ambedkar paved the way for the all-round development of the country and the advancement of every section of the society.

"The goal of BJP is to develop every section and maintain social harmony by taking forward the thoughts of Ambedkar. While the BJP is striving to ensure that our country remains united and there is no division on the basis of caste and religion. On the other hand, the Opposition is joining hands with the destructive forces from outside the country and within the country to disrupt the integrity of the country," he added.

Chavan appealed to every party worker to visit the villages across the state and convey the thoughts of Ambedkar and BJP's commitment to the Constitution to the people.

He said that under this campaign the BJP will organise various programmes across the state for 15 days.

On April 13, Ambedkar's statues and memorials and its surrounding areas across the state will be cleaned and on April 14, greeting programmes will be held at various places to celebrate Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

