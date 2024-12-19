Ambedkar row: Lalu Prasad seeks HM Shah’s resignation

Patna, Dec 19 (IANS) Lalu Prasad Yadav, the National President of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has sharply criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah over a recent statement concerning Dr. BR Ambedkar.

During an interaction with the media in Patna, Lalu Yadav accused HM and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of harbouring animosity toward Dr. Ambedkar, a key architect of the Indian Constitution and a symbol of social justice.

Expressing his strong disapproval, Lalu Yadav stated: “Amit Shah and BJP leaders have hatred for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar. The statement of Amit Shah is an example of this. I strongly condemn his statement. He should resign from the post and leave politics.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Yadav accused the BJP and its ideological affiliates of consistently disrespecting Dr Ambedkar and his legacy.

In a scathing statement, Yadav said, “The genetic children of Golwalkar have always disrespected our idol, Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Followers of the book ‘Bunch of Thoughts’ can never truly embrace the ideas of Dr. Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution. Their hatred for him is evident not only in their words but also in their body language.”

He went further to allege that BJP leaders harbour deep-rooted biases.

“Social inequality, untouchability, discrimination, and hatred towards Dalits and marginalised communities are ingrained in the blood of Sanghi BJP leaders. Their disdain for the Constitution and its principles is clear. “True followers of Baba Saheb Ambedkar do not associate with the BJP. Anyone who supports the BJP after such insults to Ambedkar is effectively endorsing and worshiping Golwalkar’s ideology and has become a staunch bootlicker of BJP leaders,” Yadav said.

Following the statement of Lalu Prasad Yadav, the leaders from the ruling alliance, including the JD(U) and BJP, have voiced strong objections to his comments, dismissing them as baseless and questioning his credibility.

Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) MLC criticised Lalu Prasad Yadav's remarks, stating, “He lacks credibility as the Election Commission has declared him ineligible to contest elections. The public no longer takes Lalu's statements seriously. Lalu Prasad should answer why a memorial for Ambedkar has not been established, while one exists for Sanjay Gandhi. Lalu's family amassed assets worth ₹478 crore in Patna and now they are doing hypocrisy.”

BJP leader Arvind Kumar Singh defended HM Amit Shah, asserting that his statements exposed the Opposition's historical sidelining of Dr. Ambedkar, causing discomfort among them.

