Ambassadors and HCs of Cambodia, Maldives, Somalia, Cuba and Nepal present credentials to President Murmu

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday accepted credentials from the Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Cambodia, Maldives, Somalia, Cuba and Nepal at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Those who presented their credentials included Rath Many (Ambassador of Cambodia), Aishath Azeema (High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives), Abdullahi Mohammed Odowa (Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia), Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera (Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba) and Shankar Prasad Sharma (Ambassador of Nepal).

Newly-appointed High Commissioner of Maldives to India, Aishath Azeema had presented the copies of her Letters of Credence to the Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in December.

Abdullahi Mohammed Odowa, the newly-appointed Ambassador of Somalia to India, had arrived in New Delhi on January 16.

As the Ambassador-designate of Cuba to India and Nepal, Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera has held meetings with Indian and Nepali officials after arriving in New Delhi, including with Shankar Prasad Sharma, the Ambassador of Nepal to India to discuss areas of cooperation to strengthen relations, especially in the areas of human resource development in the medical sector.

On Sunday, Ambassador Sharma had visited the Bharat Tex 2025 and addressed the garment exporters and visitors.

"Nepali entrepreneurs have taken eight stalls to exhibit and trade for the first time in over 25 years. I praised them on their achievements and promised to support them for their proposed similar event in Nepal," Sharma posted on X.

On January 31, Ambassador Vanlalvawna Bawitlung had presented his credentials to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, marking the start of his mission to strengthen India-Cambodia ties. Since then, he has had held a series of meetings with top government officials in Phnom Penh, discussing ways to further strengthen Buddhist linkages including religious tourism between India and Cambodia.

