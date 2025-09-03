Ambala Cantonment on alert after increased water flow in Tangri river

Chandigarh, Sep 3 (IANS) Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that the Ambala Cantonment administration has been placed on high alert following increased water flow in the Tangri river.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been called in, and direction has been issued to the Deputy Commissioner for coordinating with the Army to remain on standby.

Responding to media queries regarding heavy rainfall, waterlogging and drainage in Ambala, Minister Vij said that senior officials, including the SDM of the cantonment and the Executive Officer of the Municipal Council, have been inspecting vulnerable areas.

Due to continuous rainfall, blockages often occur under culverts, and steps are being taken to clear them immediately.

He said that all councillors and officials formed teams early this morning and have been visiting their respective wards from 6 a.m. onwards to assess conditions and ensure swift remedial action.

Minister Vij further stated that the government had earlier constructed an eight-km-long permanent embankment on the Tangri River, which is today providing safety to Ambala Cantonment.

"Recently, when the river carried a flow of 38,000 cusecs, the embankment protected the cantonment area," he asserted.

The minister said that damage occurred only to those who had constructed houses within the riverbed of Tangri.

Despite repeated warnings to vacate, some people did not comply.

Later, they were rescued with the help of the State Disaster Response Force and the administration using boats, and arrangements were made for their accommodation and food.

He added that voluntary organisations have also been engaged to provide meals in the affected areas. Haryana has recorded its highest cumulative monsoon rainfall in 27 years. From June 1 to September 2, the state has received 498.4 mm of rainfall, against a normal of 357.3 mm - 39 per cent above average.

The government has directed all field officers to remain at their headquarters till September 5, with no leave allowed without clearance from the Chief Secretary or Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

