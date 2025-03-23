Amanda Seyfried blames poor marketing behind ‘Jennifer’s Body’ not getting its theatrical due

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried has agreed that her 2009 film ‘Jennifer’s Body’ deserved better marketing.

Amanda Seyfried, who starred as Needy Lesnicki in Karyn Kusama’s 2009 cult horror film opposite Megan Fox, looked back on the role, reports ‘Variety’.

She spoke in a recent interview with GQ, and said, “I can’t critique this movie, to me it’s perfect. It’s got balls. (Screenwriter) Diablo Cody was outspoken and beautiful and smart and funny”.

She further mentioned, “We were expressing a certain angst in a very specific, comedic way in a very specific genre. The special effects were so incredible, there were stunts, there was everything you could want”.

As per ‘Variety’, the ‘Jennifer’s Body’ has since found an audience as a subversive feminist cult classic. However, the film flopped on initial release, which Seyfried chalks up to poor marketing. “If the critics criticize anything, it would be the marketing,” she said. “The marketing sucked, it just did. And we all agree”.

“The marketing team cheapened it like it was just a gory romp. I think they ruined it, and I think Karyn and Diablo were a really good team. I love Needy. It was the first time I got to play really nerdy, wearing the glasses. Megan got to turn into a demon, it was awesome. We all just had a lot of fun, so I wanna celebrate it by doing a sequel”.

Though Needy narrowly escapes the events of ‘Jennifer’s Body’ and ends the film in a mental hospital, Fox’s titular teen dies at the climax, making a potential sequel somewhat sticky. Nevertheless, Amanda Seyfried has hope there’s a way for Jennifer Check to return.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.