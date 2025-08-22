Allotment of plots okayed in AURIC smart industrial city project

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) The allotment of industrial plots to several companies has been approved in India’s first integrated Greenfield Smart Industrial City project in the Shendra-Bidkin Industrial Area at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday.



The approved allotments in the industrial city, branded as AURIC, span across sectors including specialty food ingredients, paper products, electronics manufacturing, road construction equipment, and alloy casting. These projects together represent investments of over Rs 200 crore and are expected to create approximately 1,000 jobs, the statement said.

Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) is a greenfield smart industrial city being developed under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

AURIC is designed to provide cutting-edge infrastructure, multi-modal connectivity, digital administration, eco-friendly industrial practices, and an integrated ecosystem of industries, logistics, and residential areas. The city aims to provide seamless connectivity to attract investments and support a diverse range of industries.

The Land Allotment Committee, comprising officials of Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) and NICDC, considered applications under the priority and expansion categories. The proposals were evaluated based on project feasibility, turnover, land requirements, and future expansion plans, as per the information submitted by applicants through project reports and supporting documents.

Among the approved projects, M/s. Science for Society Techno Services Pvt. Ltd. has been allotted a 37,388 sq.m. plot in Sector 12, with Mega Project status granted by the Industries Department.

The company will establish a specialty food ingredient plant with an investment of about Rs 104 crore, generating over 325 jobs. The project will feature a zero-discharge facility to minimise environmental impact, the statement explained.

M/s. Su-Tantra Paper Products Pvt. Ltd., which already operates a paper products manufacturing unit at Shendra with a turnover of Rs8–10 crore, has been allotted an adjacent 370.79 sq.m. plot in Sector 5 to support expansion of its operations.

Similarly, M/s. Alankar Engineering Equipments Pvt. Ltd., engaged in manufacturing road construction equipment, has been allotted a 7,378 sq.m. plot in Sector 5 for expansion, with an investment of Rs 17.50 crore. The company already holds an 8,200 sq.m. plot allotted in July 2022.

M/s. Lonbest India Pvt. Ltd., also granted Mega Project status, has been allotted a 37,388.70 sq.m. plot in Sector 12. The company plans to set up an electronics manufacturing system, including production of chipsets and PCBs, with a proposed investment of Rs 110 crore and the creation of around 500 jobs.

M/s. Varad Alloy Casting has been allotted a 6,057 sq.m. plot in Sector 5 under the priority category for expansion, where it will establish a new foundry for aluminium castings and die casting.

The government has been engaging with industry stakeholders to promote investment and industrial growth in the region.

Recent visits by Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, and Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Amardeep Singh Bhatia, focussed on strengthening the policy framework, addressing industry concerns, and building investor confidence, the statement added.

Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) between National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) manages the development and growth of AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar aiming to boost investment, ease of doing business, single window clearance and industry-driven growth.

