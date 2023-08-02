Alliance of OPS, TTV Dhinakaran can turn tables on AIADMK in South TN

Chennai, Aug 2 (IANS) The ousted leaders of the AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam(OPS) and T.T.V. Dhinakaran joined hands and organised protests across South Tamil Nadu against the lethargic attitude of DMK government under Stalin in the probe towards the Kodanad heist and murder case.

It is to be noted that OPS is the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and was the coordinator of the AIADMK while Dhinakaran is the General secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam(AMMK), a breakaway faction of the AIADMK.

The protest march on Tuesday was primarily intended against the DMK and the Stalin government with OPS lashing out against the Chief Minister in soft-pedaling the Kodanad murder and heist probe. OPS in his speech at Theni said that Stalin had promised the people of Tamil Nadu during the election campaign of 2021, that if voted to power, it would bring to light the mystery behind the Kodanad heist and murder case. However, even after two years in power and a few people being questioned, the DMK government has not taken forward the investigation.

However, the main objective of the protest was targetted towards the AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

There were allegations that Kanagaraj, the prime accused in the case and former driver of Jayalalithaa who died in a road crash immediately after the heist, was connected to EPS. Kanagaraj was a native of Edappadi in Salem district, the same village of Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

While OPS and Dhinakaran did not level any direct allegation against EPS, it was clear that the leaders were targeting EPS and thereby the AIADMK.

For the 2024 general elections, OPS and Dhinakaran are likely to join hands and are trying to be part of the NDA.

It is to be noted that it was the strong stand taken by EPS that led to the ousting of both OPS and TTV Dhinakaran and his aunt and former interim general secretary of AIADMK from the party.

The support base of the powerful Thevar community, to which OPS, Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran belongs to, is an additional advantage both the leaders are trying to bank upon. This alliance of OPS, Dhinakaran and Sasikala can be a major stumbling block for the further progress of AIADMK in South Tamil Nadu.

