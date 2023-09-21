Alleging police inaction in rape case, couple attempts suicide in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 21 (IANS) A 28-year-old rape victim and her husband attempted suicide by consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, alleging police inaction.

The couple were immediately rushed to a hospital and subsequently referred to a higher medical centre, where they are currently receiving treatment, according to the police.

The family of the victim protested at the local police station, claiming that the accused had not been apprehended even though several days had passed since the filing of the FIR.

According to the victim's statement, she was raped on Saturday when she was waiting for transport in her village. An individual named Ankit offered her a ride on his motorcycle. However, Ankit took her to a secluded area in the forest where she was subjected to rape by four individuals, including Ankit.

Later, Ankit abandoned her at a hospital in an unconscious state.

The victim's husband arrived at the hospital and filed a complaint with the police, the following day.

Ankit, who has also been involved in several other criminal cases, has been apprehended, while the police are actively searching for the remaining suspects, said Circle Officer Himanshu Gaurav.

The police had registered a case against Ankit and three unidentified individuals under Section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

The aggrieved family members also held a protest at the Budhana hospital where the couple was admitted after their suicide attempt.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the village and additional forces have been deployed to defuse the tension.

