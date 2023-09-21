Allahabad HC orders CBI probe into legislature staff appointments

Lucknow, Sep 21 (IANS) The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged irregularities in staff appointments to the secretariats of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Council in 2022-23.

The court pronounced its order on a bunch of petitions, including a special appeal and writ, filed by private individuals alleging multiple irregularities in the recruitment process.

While ordering a CBI probe into the allegations, a bench of Justice A.R. Masoodi and Justice Om Prakash Shukla directed the CBI to submit its preliminary report within six weeks.

Taking cognizance of the serious nature of the allegations, the High Court also directed its registry to file a suo motu (on its own) public interest litigation (PIL) in the matter.

It subsequently placed the documents submitted by the petitioners under seal pending investigation, advocate Anu Pratap Singh, who appeared for one of the petitioners, said.

"Allegations of irregularities have been made in connection with large-scale appointments in Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad secretariats," Singh said. "The High Court has taken serious note of the issue and also ordered to register a suo motu PIL."

It has been alleged that the staff selection process for secretariats of Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad was carried by external agencies and not by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, in violation of set norms. One of the petitions also alleged that people close to the external agencies received "preferential treatment" in the selection process, Singh said.

A total of 87 appointments were made to the Assembly secretariat last year after an advertisement was issued for the same on December 7, 2020.

"However, of the 87 appointments, 56 candidates were selected for the post of assistant review officer (ARO) even though only 53 vacancies were advertised," the advocate added.

Similarly, 75 appointments were made in the Vidhan Parishad secretariat for which an advertisement was issued on September 17, 2020. "Written and typing tests for the staff selection were conducted by two Lucknow-based agencies," Singh said.

The High Court has appointed advocate L.P. Mishra as amicus curiae to assist the court in the case. The division bench listed the matter for hearing in the first week of November.

Earlier, a writ filed before a single bench of the court, alleging gross anomalies in appointments in the state legislature, was rejected on April 12 this year. A special appeal was made before the two-judge bench against the April order.

