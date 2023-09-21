Ten students hurt after school bus flips over in US

Houston, Sep 21 (IANS) Ten students were hurt after a school bus flipped over in southeast Houston, the largest city of the US state of Texas, the Houston Independent School District has said.

The Houston Fire Department said ten children and two adults, the bus driver and the driver of the car involved in the crash, were taken to the emergency room with minor injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Everyone was taken to the hospital out of precaution, according to an ABC13 report.

The school bus on Wednesday morning was on the feeder road trying to make a sharp right turn when the car hit the bus on its side, causing the bus to flip onto its side, police said.

An investigation is still underway.

