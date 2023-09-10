Allahabad HC sets up special committee to probe lathi charge on Hapur lawyers

Prayagraj, Sep 10 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court has formed a committee to look into the recent incident of police lathi charge on lawyers in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi, in a special sitting on Saturday, also referred to this committee an application filed by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh containing grievances by lawyers over the incident.

The committee looking into the matter would be headed by a sitting Allahabad High Court judge, Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta.

The other members of the committee are Justices Rajan Roy and Mohd. Faiz Alam Khan, the Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh or his nominee, the chairperson of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh and the president of the High Court Bar Association.

The court also directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) already constituted by the state government to inform the bench about what action has been taken on the first information reports (FIRs) lodged by the lawyers in the matter.

The issue has its genesis in a protest held by lawyers over a police case filed against an advocate, Priyanka Tyagi. The protest is stated to have led to a lathi-charge by the police against advocates in Hapur last month.

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh later resolved to abstain from judicial work on August 30 and later for a further period of three days on September 4, 5 and 6 over the issue.

The High Court eventually took suo motu cognisance of the ongoing strike.

On September 4, the Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to include a retired judicial officer, Hari Nath Pandey as a member of the SIT looking into the matter.

The matter will be heard next on September 15.

Senior Advocate Anoop Trivedi along with advocates Abhinav Gaur and Vibhu Rai appeared for the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

