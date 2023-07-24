'All work and no play’ in Kerala schools banned

Thiruvananthapuram, July 24 (IANS) No other subjects will be taught in periods kept aside for physical training, arts and games in Kerala schools, according to a recent state government notification.

An official government order in this regard has asked the schools to ensure that the directions are adhered to.

Though in the current format, in a week, every class has one period each for PT and music/arts, the new order was passed after the Child Rights Commission received complaints that other subjects were being taught during these two periods.

The order issued by the Education Director J. Sindhu will be applicable to Classes 1-12.

