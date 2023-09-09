All requests of Rajasthan CM for helicopter flights were approved: MHA

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Saturday, refuted media reports that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was denied approval for his helicopter flight, saying all his four requests were approved.

Sharing a series of posts in X, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs said, "In a news report, Rajasthan Chief Minister has claimed denial of approval for his helicopter flight by the MHA. Four requests were received from Chief Minister Rajasthan for flight permissions, including for Sikar,

and all were approved by the MHA."

"No request from Chief Minister Rajasthan has been denied. While all scheduled flights of commercial Aircrafts and movement of Governors and

State Chief Ministers on their State aircrafts are allowed, private chartered flights require specific MHA approval," it said in another post

on X, formerly Twitter.

The remarks from the MHA came after a news report claimed that the Chief Minister's flight was not approved by the Home Ministry.

The bitter war of words precedes the Assembly elections for the 200-member House scheduled later this year.

Gehlot has launched a series of schemes eyeing a comeback in the state to break the jinx of the alternate government.

Meanwhile, the BJP is also making all-out efforts to dethrone the Congress.

