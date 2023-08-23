All-party meeting on inter-state water sharing disputes begins in K’taka

Bengaluru, Aug 23 (IANS) The all-party meeting on inter-state river disputes and row over the implementation of the Mekedatu reservoir got underway here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Jagadish Shettar, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, and Veerappa Moily are attending the

meeting.

Minister for Law H.K. Patil, Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, Minister for Home Dr. G. Parameshwara, Minister for Energy K.J. George, and Minister for Revenue Krishna Bhyregowda are also among the attendees.

Besides, MLAs and MPs from all parties, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary for the CM Rajanesh Goyel, Additional Chief Secretary for Water Resources department Rakesh Singh, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty, senior advocate Mohan Kataraki, legal experts and senior officers also attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the water levels in state reservoirs are down and the available water storage is not sufficient for providing drinking water and agriculture. In this grave situation, the state will have to oblige the orders of the Supreme Court and the Cauvery Water Dispute

Tribunal (CWDT).

"On the one hand, the interests of the Kannada people have to be protected and on the other hand, the government will have to follow the orders of the court. The government is in a fix and I hope legislators, parliamentarians of all parties and leaders would join their hands with the government by

giving constructive suggestions and cooperation to the state government," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Karnataka was directed to release 10,000 cusecs of water from the river Cauvery till August 31. DyCM D.K. Shivakumar stated, “Our requirement is 124 tmc of water. However, only 55 tmc of water is available in state dams."

He explained that Bengaluru city requires 24 tmc for drinking water purposes. Mysuru, Mandya and Ramanagara cities require 20 tmc of water. The state reservoirs in south Karnataka such as KRS has 22 tmc, Kabini 6.5 tmc, Harangi 7 tmc and Hemavathi 20 tmc of water storage.

There is no water available with the state to release it to Tamil Nadu. For the sake of standing crops and the benefit of farmers, the water has been

released two times. “We have requested the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) to reconsider its decision. Once the all-party meeting is held, a decision to make an appeal in the Supreme Court will be made,” he stated.

Tamil Nadu is opposing the commencement of the Mekedatu project in Karnataka. The project is designed to provide drinking water to Bengaluru

and surrounding cities. The row over utilizing water from River Mahadayi to provide drinking water to parched lands of north Karnataka by implementing the Kalasa-Banduri project has come to the forefront with the Goa opposing it.

