Alia Bhatt pours out love for Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt has shared some unseen pictures with her father, director Mahesh Bhatt on the occasion of his 76th birthday.

Alia took to her photo-sharing platform Instagram and posted two pictures simultaneously and wrote a caption while pouring immense love for her father.

The caption read, “sometimes all you gotta do in life is show up .. you always did and always do (with sunflower emoji). Happy birthday pops/g-pa (with a balloon emoji) there’s no one like you".

The first picture shared is from her wedding day in which the actress was seen getting ready while Mahesh was seen standing as a protective father to accompany her adorable daughter for her grand day.

The second picture showed Alia and Mahesh having a nap while leaning their heads towards the wall.

Soon after Alia’s post surfaced online, fans took her comments sections and shared blessings for Mahesh Bhatt.

A user wrote, “Happy Birthday to Raha’s Nana!” (with two heart emojis).

Another user wrote, “Happy birthday our Queen’s daddy" (with a heart emoji).

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is all geared up for her upcoming release ‘Jigra’ helmed by director Vasan Bala.

The teaser of the film has completely shaken the internet with its power-packed setup as Alia steps into the action arena to save her brother.

The upcoming action thriller film will be theatrically released on October 11, 2024, in a clash with Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri starrer- ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’.

‘Jigra’ also features Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and Rahul Nanda in crucial roles.

The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra.

Apart from that, Alia will also be seen in Shiv Rawail's directorial titled ‘Alpha’ alongside ‘Munjya’ fame actor Sharvari Wagh. ‘Alpha’ is the first female-based espionage thriller in the ‘YRF Spy Universe’. The project has been bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

