Ali Fazal recalls performing in a play with Sudhanshu during their boarding school days

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal recently took a trip down memory lane, recalling his boarding school days and his time performing in a play alongside actor-producer Sudhanshu Saria

Ali shared details about their school drama production and how their early experiences in theatre shaped their acting careers. The 'Fukrey' actor, who presented Sudhanshu’s LGBTQ+ relationship drama "TAPS" with wife Richa Chadha, called him the reason he uttered his very 'first words in the world of acting.'

Recalling the past memories, Ali shared, “Don’t know how many people can say this but Sudhanshu is the reason I uttered my very first words in the world of acting. We were both in boarding school in Dehradun and he pulled me out of a crowd to hold a light for a play that he had written and was directing. I remember holding on to the light on the steps of the famous amphitheater of the Doon School and being tasked with the all-important task of uttering this single line of dialogue, “You blithering nincompoop!”

He added, “I practiced and rehearsed and calmed my nerves until the moment came and I finally delivered the line. What a feeling! So, I’m lucky to know him from that time of innocence, and I’m so proud to see where our journeys have taken us. I’m sure TAPS is just another pitstop in that journey and I know there are many more great things we are going to do together.”

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha presented "TAPS" in celebration of Valentine's month, embracing the theme of love. Directed by Arvind Caulagi and produced by Sudhanshu Saria in collaboration with the KASHISH Film Festival and Lotus Visual Productions, the short film gained significant recognition at renowned film festivals.

Speaking about the film, Ali had earlier shared, “Taps captures something intimate, raw, and real. It reminds us that love isn’t just about who we love but how we love—with honesty, courage, and resilience. Richa and I felt strongly that a film like this deserved to be seen by as many people as possible. The fact that we can bring this story to the world, it feels just right.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.