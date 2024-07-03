Ali Fazal joined hands with celebrity gym trainer Rohit Nair to prep for 'Mirzapur 3' makeover

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal has elevated his fitness regime for his role as Guddu Bhaiya in 'Mirzapur 3', with an intensive workout plan designed by celebrated fitness trainer Rohit Nair.

The plan focuses on building a bulky and powerful look to meet the physical demands of his character in the series.

Nair said that working with Ali has been an incredible experience.

“His dedication and commitment to achieving the desired physique are commendable. We have pushed boundaries, and the results are evident. Fans will be amazed at the transformation when they see 'Mirzapur 3'," he added.

Ali also praised Nair for his effort throughout this journey.

"Rohit’s expertise and his understanding of what my character needed have been pivotal. We've formed a strong camaraderie over these months, and his motivation has kept me going, even during the toughest workouts. The transformation you will see on screen is a testament to Rohit's hard work and our shared vision," Ali said.

The 'Mirzapur' series focuses on the power play between Guddu and Pankaj Tripathi’s character, Kaleen Bhaiya.

The first season dropped in 2018 and is set in Mirzapur, Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh.

The third season, consisting of ten episodes, is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. It will premiere on Prime Video from July 5.

