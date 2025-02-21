Ali Fazal to don a never-before-seen avatar in Prosit Roy’s magnum opus thriller

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal is all set to don a never-seen-before avatar in Prosit Roy’s upcoming magnum opus action thriller.

Fazal has teamed up with 'Paatal Lok' director Prosit Roy for the action thriller before beginning work on 'Mirzapur: The Film.' The yet-to-be-titled project is scheduled to commence production in mid-2025 after he wraps up his current commitments with Raj & DK’s period fantasy drama series, Rakht Brahmand.

Speaking about the collaboration, a source close to the production shared, “This series is designed to be a thrilling, large-scale action spectacle, unlike anything Ali has done before. Prosit Roy’s unique vision and storytelling prowess make him the perfect director to helm this project. With Ali’s dedication to his craft and Sonali Bendre’s strong screen presence, we are looking at a film that will push boundaries in both narrative depth and action sequences. The team is gearing up for something truly special.”

The insider added that the 'Fukrey' actor is likely to be seen in an avatar like never before. In addition to the new series, Ali Fazal is gearing up for the highly anticipated "Mirzapur: The Film," along with the releases of "Metro In Dino.". The actor also has other exciting projects, including "Lahore 1947," the pan-India film "Thug Life," his Hollywood venture "Rule Breakers," and "Rakht Brahmand."

Ali had earlier spoken about his incredible slate of projects. He mentioned, “2025 feels like the culmination of years of hard work and passion for storytelling. I’m incredibly excited about the diverse range of projects I’m a part of this year. From exploring the intricate stories of Metro... In Dino and stepping into the world of Mirzapur again, but this time on the big screen, to working with Mani Ratnam sir in Thug Life, it has been a creatively enriching journey. Collaborating with Raj and DK on a period drama like Rakhtbrahmand has been a thrilling experience, as they continue to redefine the OTT space in India.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.