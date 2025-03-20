Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria Baldwin make a joke of him ‘manterrupting’ her red carpet interviews

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Hollywood star Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin teamed up on the jokes about their red carpet interviews.

The couple recently filmed an Instagram Reel poking fun at their recent red carpet interview at the grand re-opening of Planet Hollywood in New York City, reports ‘People’ magazine.

During the conversation, Hilaria, 41, snapped at Alec, 66, while answering a question about their new reality series, ‘The Baldwins’, and the possibility of a second season.

"I think we're gonna see, you know? We're going to see how it feels to have it be out there", the former yoga instructor said. Alec chimed in with, "It's gonna be great. You're a winner".

As per ‘People’, Hilaria turned to him, saying, "Oh my God. When I'm talking, you're not talking". "Sorry”, Alec replied before looking down at the ground and then directly at the camera.

"No! When I'm talking, you're not talking”, Hilaria repeated. She then looked at the camera and said, "This is why, yes, we'll have to, like, just cut him out of the show”.

She put her arm up to block Alec from the shot. That specific interaction has gone viral and garnered over 131,000 views on TikTok.

The couple poked fun at the viral moment in an Instagram video on March 19. They lip-synced to the audio but swapped what they said, with Alec voicing Hilaria’s comments and vice versa. After the interview audio concluded, Hilaria then asked Alec, “That is called, what's the word of the day?”

“Manterrupting,” Alec replied. “Manterrupting,” she confirmed. “Which could be a positive, it could be a negative, or it could be a–? “A correctile dysfunction”, Alec added. “Yes, correctile dysfunction”, she said as one of their children came into their bedroom.

“The whole point is that we interrupt each other all the time”, she said before greeting one of her sons. “So now that we cleared all of that up, give me a kiss”. “1. It runs in the family 2. Marriage 3. Manteruppting 4. Correctile dysfunction #marriagegoals”, she captioned the Instagram video.

