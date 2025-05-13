Alcaraz beats Khachanov to move into quarterfinals in Rome

Rome, May 13 (IANS) Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals at the Italian Open for the first time, securing a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 victory against Karen Khachanov at the Campo Centrale on Tuesday.

With his two-hour, 29-minute win, Alcaraz has now reached the quarterfinal stage at all nine Masters 1000 events. The 22-year-old is the first Spaniard to make the last eight in Rome since record 10-time champion Rafael Nadal in 2021.

Alcaraz struggled to find his rhythm in the opening few games but appeared to flick a switch. He reeled off five straight games featuring some classy shot making and seemed to be riding that wave to victory when he pulled off three sublime clean winners to break for 3-2 in the second set.

Khachanov did not let himself be shaken by the prospect of another straight-sets defeat. The 23rd seed continued to keep his errors to a minimum, which allowed him to capitalise on a lapse in Alcaraz’s level, reel off four straight games and force a deciding set, ATP reports.

In the third set, Alcaraz soon forged a 4-1 lead but Khachanov refused to lay down in his bid for his maiden Top 3 win on clay. Alcaraz rediscovered his touch in time to escape with the win, breaking Khachanov’s serve in the 12th game to seal victory.

The Spaniard will take on fifth seed Jack Draper in the semifinals after the Briton rallied past Corentin Moutet 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Alcaraz is eyeing the chance to reclaim the No. 2 ATP Ranking this week and guarantee himself the second seeding at Roland Garros. At the same time, Draper also has a chance to move to a career-high No. 4 and secure the crucial fourth seeding at the year's second major.

Alcaraz can secure a return to World No. 2 and the second seed spot in Paris by reaching the semi-finals in Rome.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.