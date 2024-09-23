Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi other content creators' life to be showcased in ‘The Tribe’

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) The life of content creators Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry, along with digital evangelist and investor Hardik Zaveri will be coming in front of the cameras in the upcoming series “The Tribe”.

The nine-episode original reality series is all set to stream from October 4. “The Tribe” is a Dharmatic Entertainment Production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig serving as executive producers.

Karan said in a statement: “The series promises to take viewers on an exhilarating journey, capturing a group of young, new-age content creators as they navigate their ambitions, aspirations, and unfiltered personalities while striving to make their mark in the major leagues.”

He said he is confident that audiences will be entertained watching these individuals.

“The Tribe” will showcase some behind the scenes into the glamorous lives of five affluent Indian content creators who leave behind their families and step out of their comfort zones to relocate to Los Angeles to build their social media careers.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India said: “This reality drama showcases a new generation of global young Indians who embody fearlessness and confidence as they create content with the aim of becoming bona fide social media stars.”

Apoorva Mehta said: “The Tribe brings to life a dynamic group of young Indian content creators who are not just chasing their dreams but redefining global influence. The show brilliantly captures the interpersonal dynamics among the housemates as they navigate ambition, aspiration, insecurity, and more—all set against stunning locations with our glamorous tribe.”

Aneesha Baig added: “It’s a look at the chaos behind those perfect pictures and videos that one sees on social media, a show that looks to blend aspiration with authenticity, capturing their personal struggles, ambitions, and, of course, the interpersonal politics and conflict we all love so much.”

