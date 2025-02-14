Akshay Oberoi spills his Valentine's Day plans: I will be with my loved ones

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi revealed Valentine's Day plan during an exclusive interaction with IANS. The 'Gurgaon'āctor shared, "Well, I will be with my loved ones. I will be with my wife, my son, my in-laws, and we will probably go to Karjat in the new house we built, and spend some time together.

My in-laws are like my own parents. I have known them for so many years. Jyothi and I have been together since we were 16 or 17. So, spending Valentine's with them is also quite special, and, of course with our little boy Avyaan."

Revealing his perfect love language, Akshay Oberoi said, "We are all human beings, we are all flawed. I think kindness and understanding are two things that over time build trust and love in any relationship. So that's very critical for me. How we speak to each other and being concerned about the other person and their needs, wants, and desires from a genuine place is what my perfect love language is."

Akshay Oberoi married Jyothi Vynatheya on March 24, 2011, and the couple has been blessed with a boy, Avyaan. In the meantime, Akshay Oberoi recently expressed his gratitude to his wife for being his constant pillar of support. Akshay Oberoi stated, “I’m immensely thankful to my wife, Jyothi, who has stood by me through thick and thin, and to my fans, who inspire me to keep pushing boundaries. Your love and support mean the world to me, and I dedicate this milestone to all of you. Here's to many more journeys, on-screen and off-screen, in this beauty!.”

Talking about his work, Akshay Oberoi will next be a part of the upcoming romantic comedy "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari". Produced by Karan Johar, the project stars Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul in key roles.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.