First look of Madonna Sebastian-starrer 'Heartin' released

Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) The makers of director Kishore Kumar’s upcoming romantic comedy 'Heartin’, featureing Madonna Sebastian, Sananth and Emaya in the lead, on Friday released the first look of the film.

R. Ravindran's Trident Arts, known for identifying and spotlighting fresh, young talent, is producing the lively film that is being directed by the debutant director. Sources say Heartin will be a youthful and feel-good romantic comedy.

'Heartin' stars Sananth, known for his performances in 'Mahaan', 'Petta', and 'Jil Jung Juk', as the male lead. He is joined by Madonna Sebastian and debutant actress Emaya T in pivotal roles, along with other renowned actors playing key characters.

Speaking about the film, director Kishore Kumar shared, “'Heartin' is a rom-com with an interesting balance of romance and humour. We are creating a film that will appeal to audiences of all kinds. The shoot is nearly 80 per cent complete, with filming taking place across Chennai, Jaipur, and Ooty. We are planning to release 'Heartin' during the summer holidays of 2025.”

The film boasts a highly talented technical crew. Cinematography is handled by Mukes, known for his work in the web series 'Suzhal' and the film 'Kolaikaaran'. Music is composed by Rajesh Murugesan, the acclaimed composer behind Malayalam blockbusters like 'Neram', 'Premam', and 'Gold'.

Editing is being undertaken by Barath Vikraman, famous for his work in 'Good Night' and 'Lover', while art direction is led by G. Durairaj, popular for 'Garudan' and 'Ayothi'. Costume design has been handled by Uthara Menon, who has worked on 'Viduthalai 2' and 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu'.

With an ensemble of skilled artistes and technicians, 'Heartin' is in its final leg of production under the banner of Trident Arts, produced by R. Ravindran and directed by Kishore Kumar.

