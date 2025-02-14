Rashmika Mandanna talks about ‘chaotic life of an actor’

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna is back to shoot with the Salman Khan-starrer “Sikandar” and said that she is back to “this chaotic life of an actor”.

Rashmika took to Instagram stories, where she mentioned that she is busy with “Sikandar” night shoot. She shared a picture of herself making a Korean heart as she posed for the cameras.

For the caption, the “Chhaava” actress wrote: “PS - Sikandar night shoot. I guess finally we are back to this chaotic life of an actor.

‘Sikandar’ marks the Salman Khan’s return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’. The teaser is further elevated by an electrifying background score composed by the acclaimed Santosh Narayanan, whose music perfectly complements the intensity and grandeur of the visuals.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for ‘Ghajini’. “Sikandar” marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick’, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter.

Rashmika’s latest release is “Chhaava”, where she plays the role of Maharani Yesubai. The film is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel "Chhava" by Shivaji Sawant. It sheds light on the political turmoil after the demise of Shivaji Maharaj when Shivaji Sambhaji decided to take over the empire.

With Vicky Kaushal as Shivaji Sambhaji, "Chhaava" also has Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb's daughter.It is helmed by Laxman Utekar.

Rashmika is also set to appear in several other major releases this year, including "Kubera" featuring Dhanush, "Rainbow" starring Dev Mohan, "Thama" alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, "Animal Park" with Ranbir Kapoor and "The Girlfriend".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.