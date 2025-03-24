Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ teaser tells spine-chilling, bold story

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) The makers of “Kesari Chapter 2” on Monday dropped the teaser of the upcoming film, which tells the spine-chilling story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared the teaser and captioned it: “When truth roared louder than the empire - a revolution painted in courage was born. #KesariChapter2 TEASER OUT NOW, witness the untold story of Jallianwala Bagh. In cinemas worldwide on 18th April.

The daring teaser challenges traditional formats with an unprecedented 30-second opening, featuring no visuals, no logo, and no title. Instead, it relies solely on sound to immerse audiences in the chaos and horror of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

This is not just an absence of visuals, it’s sensory storytelling at its most powerful. Gunshots, screams, and rising tension create an atmosphere so intense that it grips viewers before they even see a single frame. This is sensory storytelling at its boldest.

Akshay Kumar stars as Sir C. Sankaran Nair, the fearless lawyer who dared to take on the British Empire in the wake of a national tragedy. Adding gravitas to the teaser, we have a voiceover that lands like a punch: “Don’t forget that you’re still a slave to the British Empire.”

The actor captioned the teaser: “He held his head high. He beat them at their game. He told them where to go. A genocide India must know about. A revolution painted in courage.

#KesariChapter2 teaser out now! In cinemas 18th April, worldwide.”

This teaser defies traditional formula, proving that sometimes the most powerful visuals are the ones created in the mind. Adapted from the book, 'The Case That Shook The Empire', written by Pushpa Palat and Raghu Palat, Kesari Chapter 2 is set to release on April 18.

Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The film also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.