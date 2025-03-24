Shekhar Kapur shares his breakfast with some unexpected feathered friends

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's morning got a delightful surprise when a flock of sparrows made an unexpected appearance during his breakfast.

The director shared the heartwarming moment on social media, capturing the charm of having these feathered visitors join him at the breakfast table. Kapur was joined by a flock of sparrows for breakfast. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared video showing a flock of sparrows eating Papaya. Shekhar captured the serene and unexpected beauty of the moment.

Sharing the video, he wrote for the caption, “My guests for Breakfast this morning .. or perhaps I was their guest ! Sparrows reflect the health of our environment. And the dramatic fall in sparrows in urban areas around the world is a stark reminder of the dramatic rise of pollution in our cities ..#sparrows #birds #breakfasts #pollution #environment @kaverikapur.

In the video, one can hear the cheerful chirping of birds as they happily enjoy the papaya.

A few days ago, Shekhar Kapur emphasized that stars are not defined by their physical appearance or six-pack abs, but by the emotions they convey through their eyes. In his post, he wrote, “Meet Rahul… I created Rahul with AI .. can you tell me Rahul’s story ? Is AI creation of image and film the way we are going ? I asked ChatGPT image creator with a couple of prompts describing the face I wanted to.. and I got this .. it’s still a little ‘plasticy’ .. though what I was always concerned about is the ability of AI to create eyes in a close up that we believe.”

Shekhar Kapur is a recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including a National Film Award, and has made a significant impact on Indian cinema. He is best known for his iconic films such as “Masoom,” “Mr. India,” “Bandit Queen,” and many others, which have earned him critical acclaim.

