Varun Tej’s next, an Indo-Korean horror comedy, goes on floors

Hyderabad, March 24 (IANS) Work on Telugu actor Varun Tej’s next film, an unconventional Indo-Korean horror-comedy, began on Monday with a traditional pooja ceremony in Hyderabad.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the yet-to-be-titled film is being tentatively referred to as #VT15.

The film has already generated significant buzz, especially following its announcement on Varun Tej’s birthday.

The release of a captivating poster from the film in January this year had sparked enthusiastic reactions from fans and film buffs. The poster seemed to promise a thrilling and humorous cinematic experience.

But more importantly, the fact that an Indian actor will be working on a joint Indo-Korean film has thrilled fans, who are eager to see how the film will turn out.

The film, which is being produced on an expansive scale by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment, will have one of south Indian cinema’s top music directors, S Thaman, scoring music for it.

On Monday, UV Creations, one of the two firms producing the film, took to its social media timelines to announce the project’s official launch.

Posting pictures shot at the event, the production house wrote, “ 여행이 시작된다 The super entertaining journey of #VT15 begins with an auspicious pooja ceremony. Regular Shoot Commences today. Get ready for a blockbuster ride full of Laughs, chills, and thrills.An Indo-Korean horror comedy.Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej.”

Sources close to the unit say that actress Ritika Nayak will be a part of the project and that it will have cinematography by Manoj H Reddy. It is unclear at this point who will be the editor of the film.

The pooja ceremony was attended by the core team behind the project, with everyone brimming with enthusiasm and energy, ready to embark on this unique cinematic adventure.

