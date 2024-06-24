Akshay Kumar joins Mumbai’s tree plantation drive to honour his parents

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar paid tribute to his late parents, Hari Om Bhatia and Aruna Bhatia, by participating in a tree plantation drive in Mumbai.

Akshay said in a statement: "Planting trees is a way to give back to our planet, and doing it in honour of my parents makes it even more special."

The actor emphasised that this act serves as a tribute to their love and care.

"It's a tribute to their love and care and a promise to nurture and protect the environment for future generations," he said.

Akshay led the tree plantation drive along the Western Expressway in Kherwadi, Bandra, on Monday morning.

The actor planted 200 Bahawa trees alongside Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani.

According to a statement, the initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the BMC, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Tree Authority, and the Make Earth Green Again (MEGA) Foundation, marked a pivotal step in restoring Mumbai's precious green cover, significantly impacted by Cyclone Taukte.

The 'Accept the Pit of Trees and Become Parents of Nature' campaign has garnered support from prominent icons such as Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Bappi Lahiri, Ajay Devgan, Sonu Nigam, Sangram Singh, Ranvir Shorey, Rohit Shetty, Hema Malini, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ayesha Jhulka.

On the work front, Akshay, who was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff, will next appear in 'Sarfira', which traces the journey of Veer Mhatre, portrayed by the actor, who aims to introduce low-cost aviation carriers.

The film is inspired by the life of G. R. Gopinath, the founder of the Indian low-cost airline Simplifly Deccan, with Gopinath’s role originally played by Suriya in the Tamil hit film 'Soorarai Pottru'.

Besides Akshay, the film features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, R. Sarath Kumar, and Seema Biswas.

'Sarfira', produced by Aruna Bhatia of Cape of Good Films, Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment), and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), is set to land in cinemas on July 12.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.