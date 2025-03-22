Akshay, Ananya and Madhvan’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ to release on April 18

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced his upcoming film “Kesari Chapter 2”, which also stars Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan, is locked for April 18 release worldwide.

Akshay took to his Instagram, where he shared a motion poster of the upcoming film and mentioned that the teaser will release on March 24.

The motion poster features a bloodied brick wall with bullet marks. It had: “A revolution painted in courage… Kesari Chapter 2” as gunshots could be heard.

“Kuch ladaaiyan hathiyaaron se nahi ladi jaati. #KesariChapter2 teaser out on 24th March. In cinemas 18th April, worldwide. @actormaddy @ananyapanday @karanstyagi @karanjohar @adarpoonawalla @apoorva1972 @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @marijkedesouza @somenmishra @vbfilmwala @sumit.saxena.35912 @azeemdayani @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms,” he wrote as the caption.

On Friday, Akshay celebrated six years of ‘Kesari’ which was released in 2019.

Akshay took to his Instagram, where he shared some stills from “Kesari”, which had an overlay text reading: “6 years ago… A story of courage shook the nation.”

It went on to say: “21 Sikhs against thousands of Afghans. Outnumbered. Surrounded. But never defeated.They fought like lions, they became legends.”

“History wrote one chapter… Now, we tell the next. The saffron rises again. New battle, same fire. Tomorrow.

For the caption, he wrote: “Celebrating 6 years of Kesari. Celebrating the spirit of Kesari. Celebrating a new chapter that begins...soon!”

Kesari followed the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, a battle between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897.

Going by the motion poster of 'Kesari Chapter 2', it is reportedly based around the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

On March 20, Karan revealed that he is introducing a new filmmaker through the upcoming film. He shared a long note in which he shared that the director in question dedicated 4-5 years of their time to the project, and battled the delays induced by the pandemic.

