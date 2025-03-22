KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream 11 Prediction: Playing XI, Impact Player Picks, Full Squads, and More!

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. This is the 18th edition of this blockbuster league, and fans are waiting with bated breath to relish the joy of watching cricket for the next few months.

However, things are looking concerning for cricket fans as the opening match might not even take place. The weather alert in Eden Gardens is that it will definitely rain alongside thunderstorms later tonight, and the chances of this happening are pretty high. But there is a slight hope for fans as the probability of rain has been reducing.

But it is important to remember that nothing can be predicted with weather, and even if it ends up raining and the match gets washed out, it won't be a surprise. Despite the problems, let's take a look at some of the fantasy picks, full squads, and predicted XIs for both teams.

KKR Predicted Playing XI

Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje

Impact player picks for KKR:

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia.

The impact player that gets selected for the team will be based on the toss and if KKR gets to bat 1st or 2nd.

RCB Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact player picks for RCB:

Rasikh Salam, Devdutt Padikkal, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Swastik Chhikara.

If RCB bowls first, Devdutt Padikkal will most likely be dropped, and Rasikh Salam will be the impact player.

KKR vs RCB Dream 11 Fantasy Team Picks

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar.

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock, Phil Salt

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone