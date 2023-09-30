Akali Dal leader held for defrauding cane growers of Rs 40 crore

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (IANS) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday arrested Akali Dal leader Jarnail Singh Wahid, his wife and son from his residence near Phagwara for defrauding 600 cane growers of Rs 40 crore.

Wahid, one of the former partners of the Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill and former Chairman of Markfed, has failed to settle outstanding payments to cane farmers for the past four years, accumulating a staggering debt of Rs 40 crore.

A spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said despite repeated demands from cane growers, Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill, under its previous management by Wahid Sandhar Sugar Mills, has continued to neglect its financial obligations.

Moreover, another development is that farmers are now receiving legal notices from IDBI Bank Phagwara, urging them to repay Kisan Credit Card loans of Rs 3 lakh each to the bank.

