AK-47 case: NIA files set of additional charges in Bihar court

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet with additional charges against four persons accused in a case relating to the seizure of an AK-47 rifle in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, an official said on Friday.

All four accused, identified as Vikash Kumar, Satyam Kumar, Devmani Rai, and Ahmad Ansari, were previously charged by the local police under the Arms Act.

In its supplementary set of charges filed before the NIA Special Court, Patna, on Thursday, the federal anti-terror agency charged all four under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code; and Sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in addition to the chargesheet filed earlier under Sections 25(1-AA), 26, and 35 of the Arms Act, 1959.

As per the NIA, which has been investigating the case since May last year, the accused had conspired and were actively involved in the illegal procurement and smuggling of prohibited bore weapons to Maoists and other criminal elements.

They had also raised and utilised funds for the procurement of these arms as part of the conspiracy, aimed at disturbing the unity, integrity, security, and sovereignty of the nation.

Initially, on May 7, 2024, the Muzaffarpur Rail Police had recovered an AK-47 butt and a rifle lens from Vikash and Satyam.

The duo disclosed during the investigation that they had supplied an AK-47 rifle and five live rounds to Devmani Rai alias Anish, a resident of Mankauli under Fakuli Police Station, Muzaffarpur.

A search of Devmani’s house later led to the recovery of the rifle and the live rounds. All three, along with accused Ahmad Ansari, were arrested in the case.

In December last year, the NIA had raided 17 locations in Bihar linked to a case of illegal arms trade, recovering documents and cash amid ongoing investigations.

NIA teams conducted search operations at the residences of suspects linked to the case at Muzaffarpur, Vaishali and Saran districts, which is connected to the recovery of an assault rifle from Fakuli Police Station in Muzaffarpur district.

