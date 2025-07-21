Ajit Pawar asks youth wing chief Suraj Chavan to resign over assault on Chhava Sanghatana activists

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Amid growing backlash from the Opposition, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) chief Ajit Pawar on Monday directed state NCP youth wing president Suraj Chavan to immediately resign, following his involvement in the assault on Chhava Sanghatana activists in Latur.

Chavan and a group of party workers allegedly attacked activists of the Chhava Sanghatana, led by Vijaykumar Ghadge, on Sunday after they threw playing cards at NCP state president Sunil Tatkare in protest. The activists were demanding the resignation of Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate, who was recently seen playing cards in the state assembly premises -- a video that quickly went viral. They accused him of being apathetic toward the plight of farmers facing severe financial distress.

Ajit Pawar, who was on a visit to Dharashiv and Solapur districts, spoke to Chavan over the phone and asked for an explanation before instructing him to step down. In a post on X, Pawar said, "An extremely serious and condemnable incident took place in Latur yesterday. I have given clear instructions to Suraj Chavan, the state president of the Nationalist Youth Congress, to immediately resign from his post. This strict action has been taken because behaviour that goes against the party’s values will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

He further emphasised that the incident involving NCP office-bearers and Chhava Sanghatana activists was unacceptable.

“I firmly oppose any form of violence, uncivil behavior, or unparliamentary language. We respect the just demands and sentiments of every section of society. The NCP stands for democracy, equality, and fraternity as taught by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. I appeal to all my colleagues and party workers to uphold democratic values and practice non-violence in public life,” Pawar said.

Sunil Tatkare also distanced himself from Chavan’s actions, stating that such behavior was unacceptable.

In a video statement released on Monday morning, he apologized to the Chhava Sanghatana activists and invited them for a dialogue on farmers' issues.

Despite the disciplinary action, the incident has triggered widespread condemnation. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP accused the Ajit Pawar faction of promoting violence to silence dissent.

Party MLA and general secretary Rohit Pawar, in a post on X, said: “Farmers are under immense distress. If the Agriculture Minister is caught playing rummy during the Assembly session, outrage is only natural. Throwing cards at Tatkare Saheb was wrong, but what followed -- the brutal assault on protestors -- is even worse. Is this the message from the ruling coalition -- that questions will be answered with violence?”

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also slammed the ruling coalition. “The government is getting arrogant. Some beat people for complaining about food, others for raising farmers’ issues. When questioned, they lash out with violence. Is there a different set of laws for the ruling party? This is lawlessness,” he said.

Even leaders from within the Ajit Pawar faction expressed concern. State NCP SP women’s wing president Rohini Khadse said: “After Tatkare’s press conference in Latur, Chhava Sanghatana activists came to express their grievances. Instead of listening, they were brutally assaulted. Such scenes were unheard of in Maharashtra. Now, we’re witnessing a collapse of democratic norms.”

She added, in a sarcastic tone, “Thanks to the blessings of Tom, Dick, and Harry, Maharashtra is witnessing unprecedented chaos. Tomorrow, even people from UP and Bihar might say they don’t want to see a Maharashtra-like situation in their states.”

Meanwhile, Latur’s Vivekanand Police Station has registered an FIR against Suraj Chavan and nine others. Police have formed two teams to trace and detain the accused.

