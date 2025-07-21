July 22 School Holiday or not?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for several states due to heavy rainfall, raising concerns about potential disruptions to daily life, including school schedules. As the situation stands, many states are bracing for heavy showers, with some districts already experiencing severe weather conditions. Students and parents are wondering if schools will get a holiday tomorrow, July 22.

States Affected

The IMD has issued alerts for the following states:

Telangana : A Yellow alert has been sounded for some districts, such as Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, and others, with heavy rain likely on July 21 and 22. The schools in Telangana are expected to remain shut on July 22 if the rains persist. Schools in Telangana got a holiday today for Bonalu, but tomorrow it is not a holiday.

: A Yellow alert has been sounded for some districts, such as Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, and others, with heavy rain likely on July 21 and 22. The schools in Telangana are expected to remain shut on July 22 if the rains persist. Schools in Telangana got a holiday today for Bonalu, but tomorrow it is not a holiday. Andhra Pradesh : An Orange alert has been issued, with heavy rain likely until July 23.

: An Orange alert has been issued, with heavy rain likely until July 23. Odisha : Heavy rain is likely until July 23-25, with scattered heavy showers predicted.

: Heavy rain is likely until July 23-25, with scattered heavy showers predicted. Mumbai : An Orange alert has been sounded for very heavy rain on July 21, and waterlogging and traffic congestion have been reported.

: An Orange alert has been sounded for very heavy rain on July 21, and waterlogging and traffic congestion have been reported. Kerala : Red alert has been sounded, with very heavy rain to continue until July 24. Schools in 11 districts had already been shut for safety.

: Red alert has been sounded, with very heavy rain to continue until July 24. Schools in 11 districts had already been shut for safety. Other states: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are under orange alert, with heavy rain forecast.

Potential School Holidays

Since there have been severe weather conditions, several schools could remain shut as a precautionary measure. Schools will probably be shut on July 22 in Telangana in case it rains. But there is no formal announcement so far, and students and parents are waiting with bated breath for news.

Impact on Daily Life

The heavy downpour is likely to cause life to come to a standstill, with possible waterlogging, traffic jams, and electricity cuts. The residents are advised to exercise precautions and remain updated on the current weather conditions.

Official Announcements

While a few states have already released official holidays for schools, others are still waiting to make the announcement. It is important to monitor local news and official announcements from schools or education departments for any updates regarding possible holidays.

Conclusion

The warning of heavy rain has generated fears of possible disruption to daily routine, including school timetables. As things stand, several states are anticipating heavy showers, and schools may be shut as a precaution. We will keep following the story and inform you further if we get more information.

Also read: Coldplay Concert Scandal Involves Astronomer Exec, Married Into Boston Brahmin family!