Ajay Devgn pens a special wish for his 'Valentine today & everyday' Kajol

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) One of the most sought-after couples in Bollywood, Kajol, and Ajay Devgn have been winning hearts for decades now. Recently, the 'Singham' actor wished his better half on Valentine's Day with a special Instagram post.

Ajay Devgn shared a throwback picture with Kajol, where both of them can be seen twinning in white. His post also included the caption, "Figured early on who to share my heart with... and till date, it remains the same! My #Valentine today & everyday @kajol."

In the meantime, Kajol's Valentine's Day post was all about self-love. She took to her IG and posted a picture of herself in a stunning red off-shoulder dress. "Happy Valentine’s Day to myself…I Love You!", the 'My Name Is Khan' actress captioned the post.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding. They have two kids- Nysa, and Yug.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in the highly anticipated drama, "De De Pyaar De 2." The sequel to the 2019 film "De De Pyaar De" has been directed by Anshul Sharma.

The project will see Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan as the leads. While Rakul Preet Singh will be reprising her role as Ayesha Khurana in the drama, Ajay Devgn will once again play Ashish Mehra. Additionally, R. Madhavan has been roped in as Dev Khurana, Ayesha's father.

Along with them, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood will also play crucial roles in the sequel, along with cameo appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj.

"De De Pyaar De 2" is likely to reach the theatres on November 14, 2025.

Shifting our focus to Kajol, her lineup includes Kayoze Irani's directorial "Sarzameen". The drama will also see Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma in key roles, along with others.

Furthermore, Kajol will also play the lead in Charan Tej Uppalapati's "Maharagni- Queen of Queens", starring Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta.

