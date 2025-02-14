WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians gear up for opener with spotlight on NSB, Parunika at nets

Vadodara, Feb 14 (IANS) Set to start their campaign in the third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, the Mumbai Indians held an intense training session at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium nets here on Friday.

Mumbai Indians are aiming to regain the title they won in the inaugural year in 2023 while Delhi Capitals are hoping to be third time lucky after finishing on the losing side in the finals in the last two seasons.

The focus of Mumbai Indians' training session on Friday, incidentally the ninth day of their preparatory camp for WPL 2025, was England all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt in the first two editions, and U19 World Cup-winner Parunika Sisodia, both of who joined the side recently.

The Mumbai Indians reached Vadodara on Wednesday after conducting the first few days of their camp in Navi Mumbai.

Sciver-Brunt, who had played a key role with both bat and ball in their campaigns in the first two editions, kickstarted her time with the Mumbai Indians ahead of the third edition of the WPL.

The senior player joined the team after having created a world record in Women's cricket in the day-night Ashes Test, becoming the first woman batter to register a 50-plus score in six consecutive Tests.

Natalie is one of the top five wicket-takers across both seasons and the only pacer on the list. Her best of 3 for 21 came against Gujarat Giants in 2023.

On the other hand, young U19 World Cup winner Parunika Sisodia familiarised herself with the MI camp, grabbing the most out of training sessions with coaches and senior players.

Parunika, a 19-year-old left-arm spinner, has joined the squad as a replacement for the injured all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar. The youngster played a pivotal role in taking India to the final of the U19 World Cup with her 3-21 spell in the semifinal against England, which earned her the Player of the Match award. She also took two wickets in India's win in the final vs. South Africa.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.