Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clarifies if she fights with Abhishek in a resurfaced video

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is rumoured to be living separately from her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, once spoke about how she felt that she and Abhishek were newly married for the longest time because of the incessant flow of best wishes from their social circle.

A resurfaced video of the actress shows her talking about her relationship with Abhishek.

In the video, she said, "It's wonderful what we share because it's based on such a friendship. Firstly, for the longest time, people would still be wishing us and what we were feeling with each other and that's what we received from the world around us. We were just newly married forever, which is great."

When she was asked if Abhishek's comment of her fighting with him every day was true, the actress said, "That's what I mean when they say we've been together for 10 years. We were normal from the beginning, from the beginning. Throughout the day, I think we go through an entire movie. It all happens really, really quickly. Time is precious for us, so we have our little dramatics all day very quickly (sic)."

Rumours are rife about Abhishek's entanglement with actress Nimrat Kaur during the shooting of their movie 'Dasvi'.

As per media reports Aishwarya has been living separately from her husband and his family.

However, the two are very cordial to each other whenever they meet publicly.

Meanwhile, Abhishek is gearing up for his upcoming movie 'I Want To Talk'.

The film is directed by the National Award-winning director Shoojit Sircar.

Recently, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a video in which he shared his opinion on the rising use of artificial intelligence, and how it will never be at par with natural stupidity.

