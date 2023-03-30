Airman shoots self at Air Force Station in UP

Lucknow, March 30 (IANS) A 22-year-old airman shot himself with his service rifle on duty at the Memaura Air Force station in Lucknow's Banthra.

As per reports, the airman Vignesh Sunder of Madurai in Tamil Nadu was on duty at guard post at the station.

He shot himself dead during the duty.

Flying Officer, station adjutant 505 Signal Unit, Memaura Ahul Soman said Vignesh was deployed at the gate of 505 Signal Unit Room. He had joined the Memaura Air Force Station two years back.

The police said Vignesh trained the rifle at his forehead and shot himself.

Hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed to the scene and found Vignesh in a pool of blood.

SHO Ashish Mishra, said that a police team inspected the scene and sent the body for autopsy.

The police also took the rifle in its custody.

"We have informed the family of the victim airman who lives in Madurai," said Mishra.

