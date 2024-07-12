Airline crew member slaps ASI at Jaipur Airport

Jaipur, July 12 (IANS) An airline crew member slapped Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) ASI at Jaipur airport.

Officials said that the crew member after reaching the airport tried to enter without checking. The ASI, on duty, stopped her and asked to get screened.

However, the crew member refused citing a lack of female staff. When ASI asked to call female staff, she got angry and started arguing. Even before the female staff could reach there, she slapped the ASI.

SpiceJet has also issued a statement, saying that the CISF jawan used abusive language with the female staff and asked her to come to meet him at his home after duty.

Airport police station in-charge Motilal said that ASI Giriraj Prasad has filed a case against the SpiceJet crew member. “The crew member tried to enter without a security check. He stopped her and asked for screening. The crew member cited the absence of female staff and refused to do the screening,” he said.

When she talked about the absence of female staff, Giriraj sent a message to the airport control officials on the wireless and asked them to call female staff. Meanwhile, the crew member got angry and started arguing. There was a heated argument between the two. Before the female staff could reach them, the crew member slapped him.

There was a ruckus at the entry gate of the airport and other CISF jawans and officers also reached the spot.

A case was registered against the crew member at Jaipur Airport Police Station at 11 am. Police detained the crew member and interrogated her.

SpiceJet said that it will take legal action in the case of sexual harassment of female staff and has also spoken to the local police. “We stand with our female staff and will help her completely,” SpiceJet said.

