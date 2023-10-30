Air India set for further expansion with Amadeus through new domestic content

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Tata-owned Air India has extended its partnership with Amadeus to include local domestic content for travel sellers at points of sale in India through the Amadeus Travel Platform, an airline official said on Monday.

According to the airline, the deal will also see Air India’s NDC content integrated into the Amadeus Travel Platform with the content being made available to travel sellers in 2024.

“This will offer the travel industry community more choice, flexibility, and retailing options. With NDC technology, Air India will be able to further enhance the shopping experience for travellers by providing richer content and supporting better upsell of its branded and ancillary products,” said the spokesperson. .

“At Air India, we are navigating a holistic transformation programme that is aimed at elevating the Air India experience for our guests with new aircraft, new products and services, an expanding global route network, and new technology. Across platforms, Air India will be able to showcase its products on a global scale, access new markets, and grow its customer base. Our relationship with Amadeus is a key part of this process, and we are delighted to be expanding the scope of our partnership today,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer, Air India.

“This is an exciting time for Air India, and we are delighted to be part of it. Following the signing of this strengthened partnership, we will be able to distribute a complete offering from the carrier to the largest community of travel sellers in the world,” said Javier Laforgue, Executive Vice President, Travel Unit & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Amadeus.

“This is a major milestone in our distribution strategy and retailing journey with the airline. India is an important market for Amadeus, and we look forward to continuing our close collaboration with the nation’s flag-carrier,” said Laforgue.

