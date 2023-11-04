Air India inks deal with Alaska Airlines on 32 destinations in US, Mexico, Canada

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Tata owned Air India has entered an interline partnership with Alaska Airlines which will allow Air India guests to avail seamless connections from New York JFK, Newark- New Jersey, Washington DC, Chicago, San Francisco, and Vancouver gateways to and from 32 destinations in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

"The scope of agreement includes bilateral interlining which allows both the airlines to sell tickets on each other's network. In addition, the two airlines have also entered a Special Prorate Agreement, which allows Air India to file 'through fares' on routes covering Alaska Airlines' network," said the airline spokesperson.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer, Air India, said that the tie-up with Alaska Air will expand Air India's international footprint in the US and Canada.

"It will even extend our reach to Mexico, boosting our network expansion plans. It will help us offer more choice to our guests and mark a significant step forward in our mission to enhance connectivity," said Aggarwal.

