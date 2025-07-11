Air cargo industry shows resilience amid global challenges: Sanjiv Edward

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The air cargo industry has consistently shown its strength and adaptability during challenging times, said Sanjiv Edward, President of Air Cargo Forum India (ACFI) on Friday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of ACFI Annual Conclave 2025, he highlighted how the Indian air cargo sector has consistently proved its resilience, especially during global disruptions.

“During the Covid crisis, when the country urgently needed life-saving supplies, the air cargo industry stepped into the gap -- delivering oxygen cylinders, crucial medicines, and more,” Edward told IANS.

“I am confident about this industry’s ability to turn problems into opportunities,” he mentioned.

Speaking on the sidelines of the conclave themed “Air Cargo Leadership in a Changing World,” he said that the conclave brings together key players from across the cargo supply chain -- including airport cargo handlers, airlines, freight forwarders, express operators, and customs brokers -- to deliberate on future strategies and policies.

Edward said the main aim of the conclave is to align the industry's efforts with the government's vision of achieving 10 million metric tonnes of air cargo movement annually, up from the current 3.7 million metric tonnes.

“To help achieve this target, ACFI also launched a knowledge report during the event,” he mentioned.

Edward explained that the report, prepared by ACFI’s knowledge and research wing, analyses current cargo capacity and outlines key steps needed to scale up operations.

“We need to simplify transhipment, increase freighter capacity, and strengthen tier-2 and tier-3 city connectivity. These are critical elements for growth,” he said.

On future collaborations, Edward said ACFI continues to work closely with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, offering suggestions on policy changes to help realise the 10 million metric tonnes vision.

He praised the ministry for already taking several positive steps, such as allowing passenger charters with belly cargo capacity to transport goods and relaxing freighter restrictions for more cities.

“We’re also in talks with state governments, like Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, to sign MoUs on skilling and logistics advisory. These initiatives will help unlock regional air cargo potential,” he added.

When asked about challenges facing the aviation industry today, Edward acknowledged the turbulent global environment but remained optimistic.

“Yes, we live in uncertain times, but the air cargo industry has shown time and again that it can adapt, evolve, and grow stronger. Our resilience is our biggest strength,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.