AIMPLB to continue protests against Waqf Amendment Act

Hyderabad, June 1 (IANS) All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) President Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani on Sunday declared that their protest will continue till the Central government withdraws the Waqf Amendment Act.

He was speaking at a massive dharna organised by the AIMPLB at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park here.

Leaders of various Muslim organisations and scholars representing all sects addressed the protest, attended by a large number of people, including women.

The speakers declared their full support for AIMPLB’s ongoing nationwide movement against the Waqf Act.

Moulana Rahmani said that the Waqf Act is not the problem of Muslims alone, but it is the problem of all minorities and all justice-loving people. “This is an issue related protection of the Constitution as the government is trying to undermine the Constitution through the Waqf Act,” he said.

He mentioned that Hindus, Sikhs and Christians also joined them in the protest against the Waqf Act.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader in Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, alleged that the Waqf Act has been brought to destroy Waqf properties. He said that the Modi government will have to withdraw the ‘black law’.

Owaisi stated that 25 crore Muslims in India are passing through critical times. He called for remaining steadfast and strengthening their faith for success. He urged Muslims to remain united and participate in the protest programmes of AIMPLB.

He assured AIMPLB that AIMIM will stand by it in this movement against the Waqf Act. The AIMIM MLA said the Muslims would continue the fight for their rights within the purview of the Constitution and democracy.

AIMIM MLAs, corporators and other leaders participated in the protest. Several protestors reached the venue on their motorbikes.

Leaders of various organisations, including Jamiatul Ulema-e-Hind, Jamaat-e-Islami, Anjuman Mehdavia, and Majlis Tameer-e-Millat, addressed the protest.

The speakers mentioned that AIMPLB is conducting the nationwide movement against the Waqf Act while fighting the legal battle in the Supreme Court.

AIMPLB, various Muslim organisations and different opposition parties have challenged the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The Supreme Court on May 23 reserved its decision on the prayer for interim directions on the petitions.

