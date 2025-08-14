Aim to make India powerful: Defence Minister tells tribal students from Andaman & Nicobar  

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday urged tribal students from Andaman and Nicobar Islands to contribute towards making India one of the most powerful nations.

The 30 meritorious higher secondary students, visiting New Delhi to witness the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Friday, listened to motivational words of the Defence Minister with rapt attention as he exhorted them to face every challenge with confidence and without fear.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit were also present during the interaction.

Rajnath Singh asked the students to contribute towards making India one of the most powerful nations in the times to come and wished them luck for their future endeavours.

He also underscored the importance of human values, terming them as the most vital aspect in building a person’s character.

He exhorted the students to remain rooted in human values and lay equal emphasis on building their character alongside academic pursuits.

The students' interaction with the Defence Minister at his office at South Block was part of Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi, a seven-day National Integration Tour organised by the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC).

The students also presented him with a traditional handcrafted souvenir from local tribal artisans of the Islands.

The Defence Minister also commended this unique initiative by the ANC, supported by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, HQ Delhi Area, and Civil Administration of the Islands.

'Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi' is designed to provide exposure to the youth from remote island communities to India's rich cultural heritage, modern infrastructure, and academic opportunities.

The students' itinerary includes visits to iconic landmarks such as the Red Fort, India Gate, National War Memorial and Taj Mahal, along with premier institutions like Delhi Technological University and the National Science Centre.

The programme reflects the Government's commitment to fostering national integration and empowering future leaders from the Islands.

