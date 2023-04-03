AI a serious threat to several programming jobs: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu

Chennai, April 3 (IANS) Global technology company Zoho's CEO and co-founder Sridhar Vembu on Monday expressed his concerns on the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) regarding the future workforce, saying that AI poses a serious threat to several programming jobs.

Referring to the conversational AI platforms like ChatGPT and others, Vembu said that he has been saying internally for the past 4-5 years that "ChatGPT, GPT4, and other AI being created today will first affect the jobs of many programmers".

Although there are positive uses of AI, he believes the complexity and depth of this technology are a concern.

Vembu recently tweeted from his account, mentioning the economic consequences AI can bring.

"I won't focus on the technology itself but on the economic consequences. First of all, if AI was to eliminate all jobs, it means AI is able to produce all the goods and services we need without human labour," he posted.

"Where will the jobs come from? In a world where AI made goods and services free, the better question is 'what will humans do?," he noted during a press interaction here.

Referring to a global initiative taken by tech billionaire Elon Musk and other top entrepreneurs and researchers against stopping AI experiments for at least six months, the Zoho CEO said he and two other industry leaders had also written an open letter to the central government, calling for an AI policy in the country.

However, he did not mention the names of the other industry leaders.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.