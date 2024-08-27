AI-generated devotional bhajan 'Achyutam Keshavam’ out

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Celebrating the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the AI-generated devotional song titled 'Achyutam Keshavam' has been unveiled, which is sung by Harshit Saxena.

The three minute 12 seconds song is directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the AI visualisation is by Chirag Bhuva and Chanakya Chatterjee of Raj Studios, and produced by Swastik Productions.

Speaking about the same, Siddharth, Founder and Chief Creative of Swastik Productions said: "Our goal is a step into a transformative world where authentic stories and melodies breathe life into AI crafted characters, and emotion drives the narrative. With this we strive to capture the true essence of spirituality for New India and our global family."

“With our expertise, we will guide our audiences towards the profound teachings and divinity of ancient Indian history. As we harness new technology to touch hearts and inspire a wider community and tell the stories of our past to our new tomorrows, while keeping the human element and relevance of our stories at the core of our telling," he shared.

He further added: "One of the first offerings in this new chapter is the release of the devotional bhajan 'Achyutam Keshavam' on our YouTube channel, Swastik Productions, paired with cutting-edge AI visuals, this presentation promises to elevate the spiritual experience as it beckons the future of storytelling."

"Swastik is known not just for telling poignant stories seeped in Indian history and culture but also for constantly innovating and experimenting with cutting edge VFX. And the video launch of this song is the first step in this direction," he ended.

The song is available on the YouTube channel of 'Swastik Productions India'.

