Ahsaas Channa reveals her idea of gender equality this Women’s Day (Publish at 8 am on 8 March 2025)

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Actress Ahsaas Channa opened up about her idea of gender equality this Women’s Day.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the 'Kota Factory’ actress shared, "Equality, to me, means having the same opportunities, rights, and respect—regardless of gender. It’s about making sure that a person’s dreams, ambitions, and choices are not limited by outdated norms or biases."

She was further asked, "⁠You belong to the upper strata of society where men-women discrimination is not that prevalent. However, a section of women still struggle with it. How do you think you can lend a helping hand to them."

To this, Ahsaas Channa replied, "I acknowledge that I come from a place of privilege where gender discrimination may not be as visible, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. Many women still struggle with access to education, fair wages, or even basic respect. I believe that lending a helping hand starts with using my platform to amplify their voices, supporting organizations that work towards women’s empowerment, and standing in solidarity with those fighting for their rights. Sometimes, even small efforts—like mentoring, spreading awareness, or calling out bias—can create a big impact.

⁠The ‘Mismatched’ actress also answered the question, "The cinema on one side talks about equality while on the other side objectifies women. How do you navigate this."

"It’s true that cinema has played both roles—championing equality while also contributing to stereotypes. As an actor, I navigate this by consciously choosing roles and projects that align with my beliefs. I want to be part of stories that portray women as strong, independent, and multi-dimensional, rather than just fitting into outdated tropes. And beyond the screen, conversations matter. Challenging such narratives and advocating for better representation can slowly shift the industry in the right direction!" Ahsaas Channa said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.