'True empowerment of poor has taken place': Gujarat CM hails PM Modi at Surat roadshow

Surat, March 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to Gujarat, emphasised his government’s commitment to poverty alleviation and infrastructural development, stating that “25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty” under his leadership. A grand roadshow welcomed him, with thousands of supporters lining the streets.

After completing official engagements in Silvassa, he returned to Surat, where he was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister CR Patil at a helipad near Capital Square.

Following the procession, PM Modi addressed a massive public gathering, outlining the government’s efforts in economic and social development. Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded PM Modi’s leadership, saying that “true empowerment of the poor has taken place".

He highlighted that under PM Modi’s tenure, welfare initiatives have reached the grassroots, directly benefiting the marginalised.

CM Patel cited key initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, which provided free food grains to millions, and the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, aimed at uplifting skilled artisans.

He also noted that PM Modi had personally acted as a guarantor to help small street vendors secure loans of up to Rs 50,000, ensuring financial self-reliance among the working class.

“The government has worked relentlessly to ensure that no one is left behind,” Patel stated, emphasising that the benefits of economic growth were being distributed across all sections of society.

Union Minister and Gujarat BJP President C.R. Patil underscored the government’s efforts toward the welfare of disabled individuals, pointing out that “2.49 crore differently-abled citizens have received assistive devices, ensuring their economic and social inclusion".

He highlighted a substantial increase in budget allocations for disability welfare, which rose from Rs 565 crore in 2014 to Rs 1,275 crore in 2024.

Additionally, PM Modi-led government has improved accessibility at over 700 railway stations, 80 airports, and more than 1,000 bus terminals, making transportation more inclusive.

C.R. Patil further stated that job reservations for disabled individuals had been increased from 3 per cent to 4 per cent in government employment and from 3 per cent to 5 per cent in higher education, providing them with greater opportunities.

During his speech, PM Modi reiterated his vision of sustainable development, balancing economic growth with environmental conservation.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness and ensuring holistic development that benefits every section of society.

“My government has always prioritised the welfare of the poor, the marginalised, and the underprivileged. We are not just building infrastructure, we are building a strong foundation for an inclusive and prosperous India,” he said.

The visit also marked the launch of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, a scheme aimed at providing free food grains to the needy, which has already benefited millions across the country.

PM Modi expressed his government’s unwavering commitment to improving the standard of living for all citizens, stating that the reforms and policies implemented over the past decade had laid the groundwork for a “New India” where economic growth and social justice go hand in hand.

His address concluded with a call to action for continued development and national progress, reinforcing the government’s focus on infrastructural advancements and welfare programmes.

