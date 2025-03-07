Sr women's hockey nationals: Hockey Mizoram win, Hockey Bengal held to draw on Day 7

Panchkula, March 7 (IANS) Hockey Bengal and Hockey Mizoram experienced contrasting results in their respective league matches on the seventh day of the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025 at the Tau Devi Lal Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

Hockey Bengal played a 3-3 draw with Uttar Pradesh Hockey whereas Hockey Mizoram secured their first win in the tournament after defeating Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 6-0, in division ‘A’ matches.

In the first match between Hockey Bengal and Uttar Pradesh Hockey in division ‘A’, both the teams gave each other fierce competition, as the match ended in a 3-3 draw, giving both the teams one point each.

Sakshi Shukla (24’) scored the opening goal for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Hina Bano (32’) and Anjali Mahto (51’) also joined their teammates and scored one goal each. On the other side, Rohita Minz (48’) scored the first goal for Hockey Bengal at the start of the fourth quarter, giving her side a chance to fight in the match.

Selestina Horo (52’) and Anisha Dungdung (56’) also picked up in the final moments and scored one goal each to end the game in a draw.

In the next match, Hockey Mizoram defeated the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 6-0 in division ‘A’. Devika Sen (8’, 27’) scored a brace for Hockey Mizoram, whereas Dimple (1’), Lalthantluangi (2’), Deepika (26’), and Antim (45’) also scored one goal each to take the game away from their opponent.

Also, Manipur Hockey will face off against Hockey Punjab in Division 'A’, later on Friday.

Earlier, on the sixth day of the exciting 15th Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championship 2025 saw some enthralling matches as Telangana Hockey, Hockey Bengal, and Hockey Jharkhand secured wins in their respective matches.

