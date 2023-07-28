Ahmedabad accident: Pragnesh Patel's bail plea hearing postponed to Aug 3

Ahmedabad, July 28 (IANS) The hearing of the bail plea of Pragnesh Patel, arrested in connection with the ISKCON bridge accident in Ahmedabad that has claimed nine lives, has been postponed to August 3.

Pragnesh's son, Tathya Patel (19) is the prime accused in the case.

Tathya, who was driving a Jaguar car at a high speed, ploughed into a group of people who had gathered on the ISKCON bridge following an accident.

Pragnesh's bail plea hearing has been postponed due to the government lawyer's inability to file an affidavit.

He has been charged under Section 506 for alleged threats issued at the crash site and his immediate action in securing private hospital treatment for his son after the accident.

Meanwhile, an alleged audio recording of Pragnesh containing his controversial comments defending his son's actions and questioning the severity of potential punishments for such youthful indiscretions is also making rounds.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.